Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

