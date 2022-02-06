Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MS traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,992. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 219,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.