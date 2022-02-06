Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $71.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $70.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 242,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

