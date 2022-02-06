Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$388.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

