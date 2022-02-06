Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $18.84

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.