Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

