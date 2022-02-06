Analysts Set Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT at $41.32

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several research firms recently commented on GNGBY. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Getinge stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 7,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,575. Getinge has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

