Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $23.00

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

GOSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,975. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 227,558 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 254,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

