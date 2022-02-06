Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 517,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

