Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $103.11

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

