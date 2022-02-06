Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) PT at $72.95

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.95.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

