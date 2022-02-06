Analysts Set Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Target Price at GBX 246

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.31).

BBOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.87).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

