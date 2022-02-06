Analysts Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $6.60

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

