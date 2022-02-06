Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $278.27

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.27.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,367. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $142.57 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

