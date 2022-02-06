Analyzing EACO (EACO) & The Competition

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EACO to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EACO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.42 billion $157.29 million 4.21

EACO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 2.98% 11.21% 6.51% EACO Competitors -200.79% -90.98% -3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EACO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 323 445 19 2.48

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given EACO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

