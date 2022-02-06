Analyzing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Garrett Motion and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Garrett Motion and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.08%.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

