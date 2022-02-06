Analyzing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 1.29% 0.85% 0.41% Lufax 28.26% 19.55% 6.11%

This table compares X Financial and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.53 -$200.54 million $0.02 164.58 Lufax $7.98 billion 1.45 $1.79 billion $1.04 4.52

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for X Financial and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lufax has a consensus target price of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 215.74%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

Lufax beats X Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

