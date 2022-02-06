Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 6654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

