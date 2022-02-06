ANON Price Reaches $0.0217 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $164,640.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

