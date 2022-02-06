Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.