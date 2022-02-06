Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

