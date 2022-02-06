Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

