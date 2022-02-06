Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,126,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIT stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

