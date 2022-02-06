Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 244,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,359. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

