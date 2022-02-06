Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.80 EPS.
Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10.
In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
