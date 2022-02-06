Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.93.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

