Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 12,033 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.80 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

