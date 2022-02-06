ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($44.07).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

