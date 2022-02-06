ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($44.07).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

