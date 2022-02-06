Arion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,839.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.53 or 0.07267879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.27 or 1.00128244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,458,962 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

