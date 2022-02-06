Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $268.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,747. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.