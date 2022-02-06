Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 9,684 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 1,639,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,899. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

