Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $237.33. 737,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

