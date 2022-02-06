Arizona State Retirement System Buys 792 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $37.66 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

