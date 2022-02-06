Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.