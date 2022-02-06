Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

