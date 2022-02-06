Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,482 shares of company stock worth $2,163,223 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

