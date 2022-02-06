Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 173 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

