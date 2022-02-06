Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.81. 10,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

