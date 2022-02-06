ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

