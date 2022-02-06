Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 15,126 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

