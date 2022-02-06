Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 18,100 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

