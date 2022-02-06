Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 93,555 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

