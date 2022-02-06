Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 13,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 392.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

