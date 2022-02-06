Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

