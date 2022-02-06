Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

