Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 21,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

