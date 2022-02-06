Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 21,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AWWH)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.