Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

SPDW opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

