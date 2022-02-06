ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

