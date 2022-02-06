ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.43. 112,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$36.93 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

