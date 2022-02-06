Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ATER stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 1,397,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,175. Aterian has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aterian news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aterian by 225.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $4,420,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

