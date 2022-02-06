Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $9.14. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATASY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.01) to €18.90 ($21.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

